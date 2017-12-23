Sensabaugh (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Sensabaugh returned a full practice participant Saturday after sitting out Friday's session, so it would seem he is on track to play Monday. The 29-year-old should revert to his role as nickel and dime cornerback if able to suit up, with starter Joe Haden (leg) not carrying an injury designation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories