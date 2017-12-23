Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Questionable for Week 16
Sensabaugh (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Sensabaugh returned a full practice participant Saturday after sitting out Friday's session, so it would seem he is on track to play Monday. The 29-year-old should revert to his role as nickel and dime cornerback if able to suit up, with starter Joe Haden (leg) not carrying an injury designation.
