Sensabaugh was inactive (coach's decision) for Sunday's win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with 22 tackles (19 solo) and an interception in 14 games.

Sensabaugh split his time between defense and special teams this season, although he didn't see his first action on defense until Week 10 when Joe Haden suffered a fractured leg that caused him to miss five games. Sensabaugh will get an extra week to rest before Pittsburgh's Week 19 AFC divisional round game.