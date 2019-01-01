Sensabaugh had two tackles (both solo) during Sunday's 16-13 in over Cincinnati.

The 2018 season was Sensabaugh's best since 2015 (with Tennessee) finishing with 45 tackles and one forced fumble in 15 games. The seven-year veteran has played with four different teams and is an unrestricted free agent heading in to the offseason. He made $2.6 million over the past two seasons with Pittsburgh and could be a bargain if he returns to backup Artie Burns, Joe Haden and Cameron Sutton in the defensive backfield in 2019.