Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Unable to practice Wednesday
Sensabaugh is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not participate at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.
Sensabaugh has seen an increased role since veteran Joe Haden suffered a broken fibula in early November, but is now battling a shoulder injury as Haden makes his return to practice. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but Thursday and Friday's practices should provide a bit more clarity.
