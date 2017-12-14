Sensabaugh is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not participate at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.

Sensabaugh has seen an increased role since veteran Joe Haden suffered a broken fibula in early November, but is now battling a shoulder injury as Haden makes his return to practice. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but Thursday and Friday's practices should provide a bit more clarity.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop