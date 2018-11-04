Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Will play Sunday
Sensabaugh (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Sensabaugh returned to full participation in practice Friday, foreshadowing his Week 9 availability after suffering a minor foot injury last week against the Browns.
