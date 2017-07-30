Steelers' Daimion Stafford: Doesn't report for training camp
Stafford was placed on the reserve/did not report list after failing to show up for the start of training camp.
Stafford signed with the Steelers back in May after spending last season with the Titans. It was the most productive year of his career and he had 52 tackles, a sack and an interception. Despite being just 26 years old, Stafford is reportedly considering retirement, which is the reason he's yet to report. No timetable for an official decision has been given at this point in time.
