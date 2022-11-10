The Steelers restored Kazee (arm) to the active roster Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Kazee is set to play for the first time this season heading into Sunday's game against the Saints. The 29-year-old fractured his forearm during the preseason and opened the 2022 campaign on injured reserve. Kazee recorded 52 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games with Dallas last year, so he could play a prominent reserve role behind starting safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick for the final nine weeks of the season.