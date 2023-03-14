The Steelers re-signed Kazee to a two-year contract, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reports.
Kazee inked a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason but missed the first eight games of the year on injured reserve with an arm issue. If Pittsburgh can't re-sign Terrell Edmunds in free agency, Kazee makes sense as a replacement next to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Kazee has made 53 career starts across six seasons with three different teams.
More News
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Nearing season debut•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Suspension lifted•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Suspended three games•