Kazee (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee didn't have a designation on Wednesday's estimated practice report, so his illness appears to have recently emerged. It's unclear at this point if the safety is at risk of missing Sunday's Week 13 game versus Cincinnati. Kazee has been used in a rotational role this season, as he hasn't logged more than 36 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in any game so far.