Kazee (illness) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Kazee was unable to practice Thursday due to an illness, but he appears to no longer be under the weather after logging a full practice Friday. As a rotational safety this year, Kazee has logged 12 tackles (eight solo) and one interception across nine regular-season games.