Kazee (arm) requires surgery and will be placed on injured reserve by the Steelers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kazee went down late in Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions, and his injury will force him to miss significant time. The 2017 fifth-rounder's return timetable is dependent on when the Steelers officially place him on IR, as he'll be eligible to return as early as Week 5 against the Buccaneers on Oct. 16 if the team waits until Tuesday to put him on IR. Linden Stephens is a candidate to serve as the No. 2 strong safety behind Terrell Edmunds.