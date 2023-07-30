Kazee (ankle) said Sunday that the boot on his left foot is a precautionary measure to make sure he's healthy for Week 1, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kazee also noted that the injury itself is a "slightly sprained" left ankle that he twisted a bit during Saturday's practice. Once back to full health, he'll compete with Keanu Neal for the starting strong safety role beside free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.