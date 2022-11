Kazee (arm) said Monday he expects to be activated from Pittsburgh's injured reserve list before Thursday ahead of a Week 10 matchup versus New Orleans, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee said he broke his forearm during the preseason and had nine screws and a plate put in to repair it, but it now appears he could return to play his first snaps of the regular season Sunday. He figures to fill a depth role behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds once he's ready to play again.