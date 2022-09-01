Kazee (arm) is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks while recovering from left arm surgery, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers officially placed Kazee on injured reserve Thursday, but he appears primed to miss more than the requisite four games. That the 2017 fifth-rounder will be able to return this season is good news for the Steelers, but to begin the year a replacement will need to be found alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Terrell Edmunds seems the likeliest candidate for the time being.