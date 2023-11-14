Kazee recorded five tackles (four solo) while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-19 win against Green Bay.

Kazee was able to seal the game in the fourth quarter, picking off the Packers' quarterback Jordan Love as time expired. The safety has been filling in for Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) the last three games, compiling 14 tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections during that stretch.