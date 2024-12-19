Share Video

Kazee recorded eight tackles (four solo) in the Steelers' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

With DeShon Elliott (hamstring) out for Week 15, Kazee made his first start of the season and logged a season-best 80 percent of the defensive snaps. On the year, Kazee has 24 tackles (15 solo) and one interception as a third safety and special teamer.

