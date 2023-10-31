Watch Now:

Kazee (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Kazee was an estimated limited participant for Monday's practice after sustaining a hand injury in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. By practicing in full Tuesday, he should be good to for Thursday's game against the Titans and is expected to slot in as the starting strong safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) ruled out for the contest.

