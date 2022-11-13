Kazee (arm) will get a start at safety Sunday against the Saints, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kazee was placed on the 53-man roster Thursday after spending the entire season thus far on IR, while he recovered from a fractured arm. With Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) out, Kazee will immediately step into a prominent role in the Steelers secondary.
