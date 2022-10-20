Kazee (arm) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Kazee underwent surgery on his left arm after sustaining an injury during Pittsburgh's season finale, and he was expected to sit out until at least Week 6 while recovering on IR. Now, the veteran safety will have a 21-day window to practice and be activated to the Steelers' 53-man roster, or else he'll revert to season-ending IR. Kazee tallied 52 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles over 17 contests with Dallas last year, and he could play a prominent defensive role for the Steelers when healthy.