Kazee (ankle) practiced in full Sunday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Kazee was sporting a walking boot at the end of July after suffering a sprained ankle in practice. Now fully recovered, the team's starter at strong safety should be able to turn his focus to being ready for the season opener against the 49ers.
