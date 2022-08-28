Kazee has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against the Lions due to an arm injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee went down early in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and appeared to be favoring his left wrist as he headed to the locker room. He returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter with his left arm in a sling, Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan reports. It's unclear whether Kazee will be available for Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup against Cincinnati on Sept. 11.