Kazee (hand) had five solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. He was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Kazee picked off Trevor Lawrence on a pass intended for Calvin Ridley that stopped the Jaguars' drive deep in Steelers territory. It's unclear when he sustained the hand injury in Sunday's game, but he was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's practice. With Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Titans, Kazee is likely to slot in as the starting strong safety -- as long as he's healthy -- next to Keanu Neal at free safety.