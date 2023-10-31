Kazee (hand) had five solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. He was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Kazee picked off Trevor Lawrence on a pass intended for Calvin Ridley that stopped the Jaguars' drive deep in Steelers territory. It's unclear when he sustained the hand injury in Sunday's game, but he was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's practice. With Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Titans, Kazee is likely to slot in as the starting strong safety -- as long as he's healthy -- next to Keanu Neal at free safety.
More News
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: In walking boot•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Back to Steelers on two-year deal•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Activated to 53-man roster•
-
Steelers' Damontae Kazee: Nearing season debut•