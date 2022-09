Kazee has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Kazee, who had been on IR with a wrist injury that he sustained in the Steelers' final preseason game, will be able to serve his suspension while on IR. In any case, the earliest the safety can return to action is in Week 6, though once his suspension is complete, it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to come off IR at that juncture.