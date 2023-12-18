Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the season Monday for repeated violations of rules intended to protect player safety, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Kazee made a hard hit on a diving Michael Pittman during Saturday's game at Indianapolis, which presumably prompted the league's action. He will have a chance to appeal the suspension, but at this point it looks like his year is over.
