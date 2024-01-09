The Steelers activated Kazee from the reserve-suspended list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kazee was suspended for three games after an illegal hit to the head of Michael Pittman in Week 15 against the Colts. Because the Steelers qualified for the postseason, Kazee will be able to suit up for the team's playoff game against the Bills on Sunday. The 2017 fifth-round pick accumulated 61 tackles (46 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over 14 games in the regular season.