Kazee had his suspension upheld by the league Wednesday, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Kazee will miss the Steelers' three remaining contests in 2023, but he is eligible to return for the postseason if the team makes it. In the meantime, Miles Killebrew will likely handle the primary duties at starting strong safety for Pittsburgh.
