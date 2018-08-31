Steelers' Damoun Patterson: Battling turf toe
Patterson exited Thursday's preseason game with turf toe, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
The severity of the injury isn't fully known, but Patterson was seen after the game wearing a walking boot, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. The rookie undrafted free agent signed with Pittsburgh in May and seemed to be facing long odds to crack the 53-man roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Follow our 12-team PPR draft live
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...