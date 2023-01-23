The Steelers signed Chisena to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Chisena signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and saw two elevations during the 2022 campaign, though 24 of his 26 snaps during those contests came on special teams. Minnesota didn't sign him to a reserve deal after being eliminated from the playoffs, making the third-year wideout a free agent. With his new deal, he'll be able to join the Steelers' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.