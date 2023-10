Moore (knee) returned to practice Monday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moore started each of the first four games of the season at left tackle but was injured eight snaps in the Week 4 loss to the Texans. First-round rookie Broderick Jones made the start the following week, and the Steelers are now coming off their bye. Moore confirmed that he was working with the starters in Monday's practice.