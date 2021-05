The Steelers selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

Moore is a quintessential mauler along the offensive line, boasting excellent size (6-5) for the position. A second team All-SEC tackle at Texas A&M last seaosn, Moore figures to immediately push for the starting right tackle job, and could even transition to left tackle if Chukwuma Okorafor struggles to replace long-time stalwart, Alejandro Villanueva.