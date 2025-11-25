The NFL suspended Ekuale five games Tuesday for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ekuale is already out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL last month, so he'll just serve the ban while sitting on injured reserve. The 31-year-old defensive lineman appeared in seven games this season, producing six tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup on 72 defensive snaps.