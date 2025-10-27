Ekuale is doubtful to return to Sunday night's matchup with the Packers due to a knee injury, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

The defensive tackle did not record a stat before exiting the contest. Ekuale did not play more than 20 defensive snaps in any of the Steelers' first six games before Sunday night. Yahya Black and Esezi Otomewo are the extra defensive linemen available for Pittsburgh against Green Bay.