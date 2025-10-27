Ekuale tore his ACL during the Steelers' 35-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Ekuale sustained the injury in the first quarter, and further tests revealed a torn ACL that will sideline the veteran defensive tackle for the rest of the 2025 season, and it could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. The Steelers could look to add depth to their defensive line via trade, free agency, the waiver wire or the practice squad, but rookie fifth-rounder Yahya Black could also see a significant uptick in defensive snaps. Ekuale will finish the 2025 regular season with six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense over seven games.