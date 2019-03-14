Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Back in Pittsburgh
McCullers re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McCullers played in 15 games last season, but recorded only five combined tackles and one sack. He'll return to the organization he's played his entire five-year career, where the 26-year-old will provide interior line depth and likely resume his regular role on special teams.
