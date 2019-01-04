Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Hardly plays in finale
McCullers did not record a tackle during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
The big defensive lineman played just four snaps in the season finale and finished the 2018 season with five tackles including one sack in 15 games. McCullers is an unrestricted free agent who provides roster depth only.
