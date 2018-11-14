Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Healthy to enter Week 11
McCullers (ankle) is absent from Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McCullers sat out Pittsburgh's win over the Panthers in Week 10 due to an ankle injury, but appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect the depth nose tackle to play a limited defensive role during Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
