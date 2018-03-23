McCullers re-signed to a one-year deal with the Steelers on Thursday, Joe Rutter of Triblive.com reports.

McCullers will remain in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2014 draft. The nose tackle has been more of a depth lineman so far in his career, registering just one start in 42 career games. The Steelers now have all six defensive linemen who saw action last season under contract for the 2018 season as well.