McCullers had two tackles in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Reprising his role as backup nose tackle McCullers finished the 2019 season with eight tackles in 16 games played. He has one year remaining on his current contract and should once again provide depth behind Javon Hargrave in 2020.

