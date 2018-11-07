Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Will not play Thursday
McCullers (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McCullers will join Marcus Gilbert (knee) as the only two Steelers not playing in Thursday's contest against the Panthers. The Tennessee product logged a limited practice Monday but was unable to practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
More News
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Remaining in Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: First sack of season in win•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Full participant at Saturday's practice•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: No tackles on Sunday•
-
Steelers list Week 9 inactives vs. Ravens•
-
Steelers release inactive list with three injured players•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...