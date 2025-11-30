Slay (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The veteran corner has fallen out of the starting lineup in recent weeks even when healthy, as he played on fewer than half of the defensive snaps last week against the Bears. With Asante Samuel officially in the fold after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Pittsburgh is going with a cornerback trio of Joey Porter, Samuel and James Pierre on the outside.