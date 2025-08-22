Slay (ankle) recorded one assisted tackle during the Steelers' 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Slay only played nine defensive snaps Thursday, the total as fellow starting cornerbacks Joey Porter (hand) and Jalen Ramsey, but that's enough to confirm that he's fully recovered from the ankle issue that forced him to depart practice early mid-August. The 34-year-old inked a one-year contract with Pittsburgh earlier this offseason and is set to kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 versus Justin Fields and the Jets as a starting outside cornerback across from Porter.