Slay (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Slay logged a FP-FP-LP practice log during Week 12 prep, but he'll remain in the league's concussion protocol and miss a second straight game. With Slay ruled out, James Pierre is poised to once again start at outside corner opposite Joey Porter. Slay's next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 30.