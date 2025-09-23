Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Slay suffered a leg contusion during the Steelers' 21-14 win over the Patriots on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Slay played every single defensive snap over the first two games of the season but missed some snaps in Sunday's win due to the injury. That could limit his practice participation in the coming week, but Tomlin relayed that Slay is expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. Slay has accrued 10 solo tackles, two pass defenses and a fumble recover through the first three games of the season.