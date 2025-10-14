Steelers' Darius Slay: Past shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slay (rest) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
The Steelers have removed the shoulder issue from Slay's designation, so he appears to be past the injury. Slay has appeared in all five regular-season games this season, logging 19 tackles (17 solo), three pass breakups and one fumble recovery on 88 percent of the defensive snaps.
