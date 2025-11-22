Slay (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Bears after having his injury designation removed Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Slay missed last Sunday's contest against the Bengals while in the NFL's concussion protocol. He managed an FP/FP/LP practice progression this week but was deemed questionable on Friday's injury report. However, Slay has since cleared protocol and now is set to return to the field against Chicago.