Slay suffered a rolled ankle on the first play of practice while in coverage of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The cornerback remained on the sidelines, but did not return to practice, which suggests it may be a minor issue. Slay's status at practice will be worth monitoring in the coming days as the Steelers gear up to face the Buccaneers on Saturday.