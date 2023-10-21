Washington is in line for a bigger workload Sunday at the Rams with fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) ruled out for that contest, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Washington started from Weeks 2-5, but his snap share didn't surpass 50 percent until the Steelers' last game before a Week 6 bye. In the Week 5 win against the Ravens, Freiermuth sat out due to a hamstring issue, and Washington earned 70 percent of the offensive plays. Despite being a regular in the offense all season, Washington doesn't have much to show for it (a 10-yard catch on three targets), while second-year TE Connor Heyward boasts a 5-42-0 line on 10 targets. It remains to be seen when Washington will become more involved in the passing game.