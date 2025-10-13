Washington recorded three receptions on five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns. He also fumbled, but the ball went out of bounds.

Washington continues to emerge in the Pittsburgh offense, as he led the tight end corps in targets and receiving yards. His involvement began immediately, as he recorded a 36-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Washington later chipped in gains of 12 and 14 yards, both of which came primarily after the catch. The end result was Washington's best yardage total of his career, and he seems to have surpassed Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth for targets in the Pittsburgh offense.