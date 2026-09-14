Washington caught both of his targets for 18 yards during the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Washington was listed as a co-starter alongside Pat Freiermuth on Sunday, though the former didn't see a target from Aaron Rodgers until the second half. Freiermuth led all Steelers tight ends with 49 snaps on offense, though Washington wasn't far behind (43) and figures to be regularly involved in 12-man personnel sets. The Steelers hit the road for a Week 2 clash against the Patriots on Sept. 20.