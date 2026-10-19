Washington caught four of six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Bucs.

The Steelers entered the fourth quarter trailing 16-3, but Washington sparked the comeback with a five-yard touchdown to make it 16-10. It was the big tight end's second touchdown of the season, and he's now recorded 15 grabs for 156 yards and the two scores on 22 targets through six games. He's on pace for a career year in the receiving department and is a preferred target of Aaron Rodgers near the goal line due to his sheer size advantage.